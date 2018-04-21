Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Fetal Nonstress Test Gets Rather Stressful Thanks to Daughter Luna

For any mothers, who are expecting another child, Chrissy Teigen has some advice.

On Friday, the model and cookbook author — who is already mom to 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and expecting her second child with husband, John Legend — shared a video on Twitter of her recent trip to the doctor’s office.

“Don’t bring a toddler to your fetal stress test,” Teigen, 32, captioned the video, which shows the expectant mama laying down with a heart monitor belt around her baby bump as Luna tries to climb on top of her.

“Luna, you’re going to fall,” Teigen laughs as she tells her baby girl.

While the model mom dubbed the test a “stress test” she was actually having a fetal nonstress test – even if Luna made it a little stressful.

A nonstress test monitors the baby’s heart rate in comparison to the baby’s movements to evaluate, without stressing the fetus, its condition. According to the American Pregnancy Association, the test is done if you are overdue, if the baby is not moving as much, if your placenta may not be functioning correctly or if your pregnancy is high risk in any way.

Teigen did not, however, seem concerned about having the test done or her baby’s condition, which was a relief.

On Saturday, Teigen and Legend celebrated their daughter’s second birthday with a Sesame Street themed birthday party, and the couple even put the finishing touches on her birthday cake.

“Making a cake for luna’s birthday today,” Teigen wrote alongside an image of Luna’s yet-to-be-decorated cake on her Instagram Story at the time. In a separate post, Luna was seen giving her parents a hand, using a cookie cutter to make some of the cake’s many bird feathers.

Before her baby girl’s celebration, Teigen admitted that she never thought she’d be the type of mom who put a lot of thought into planning parties for her children while they were still really little.

“I have officially finished my second cookbook and am wrapping up big fall project planning ohhhh it’s a joy!” Teigen tweeted on April 5. “Now I am planning a two year old’s birthday party.”

She continued: “I never thought I’d be this mom. I have always been so anti-parties they won’t remember. who am I.”

Opening up about how she decides which moments from her daughter’s life to share on social media, Teigen told PEOPLE last month “there’s not too much thought that goes into anything I post.”

“I’m not like, ‘Okay, I’m going to post this at 2:00. I’m going to touchup her face,'” she continued, adding that “we just capture moments and if we see a cute photo I post it. It’s not too calculated.”