Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has the Cutest Wave — And Luna Has ‘No Idea’ Just How Adorable It Is

To see the world through the eyes of a child means even the simplest acts are wonderful, and Chrissy Teigen can agree.

The mother of one gushed about her daughter Luna in a cute video she tweeted of the 9-month-old crawling around and waving to the camera.

“My beautiful has no idea,” Teigen, 31, captioned the clip.

With her wave down, Luna, who was born in April, has another fine motor skill to add to her repertoire as she previously nailed her clapping.

The Lip Sync Battle star and husband John Legend often chronicle their little girl’s milestone moments, and Luna’s already loving being in front of a camera.

Most recently, Legend, 38, shared a portrait of Lulu adorably smiling and posing on a furry chair.

We have a feeling Chrissy’s got another model in the family!