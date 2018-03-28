Chrissy Teigen Says Her Social Media Posts of Daughter Luna Aren't 'Too Calculated'

Unlike many celebrities who keep their young children out of the public eye, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend haven’t held back from posting 23-month-old daughter Luna Simone‘s sweetest moments on social media.

But Teigen, known for keeping it real with her followers, doesn’t dwell on which parts of her personal life to share.

“There’s not too much thought that goes into anything I post,” the newly named Pampers Pure Creative Consultant tells PEOPLE. “I’m not like, ‘Okay, I’m going to post this at 2:00. I’m going to touch up her face.’ ”

Explains the 32-year-old, “We just capture moments and if we see a cute photo I post it. It’s not too calculated.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna

The Lip Sync Battle host admits she does, however, try to keep from oversharing and sparking controversy from commenters.

“The more you hide, the more people are curious and then it becomes a really frustrating thing. So you don’t want to be too secretive,” she says. “But if you show a ton then you open yourself up to a world of criticism for showing too much. It’s hard because you want to keep their special moments really special.”

“And it’s not like I want to post her meltdowns or anything that’s going to embarrass her or get us in trouble — something like if she’s sitting by an outlet or [in] a car seat and the strap isn’t high enough,” Teigen explains. “That stuff is exhausting to deal with.”

Luna takes center stage in the campaign for Pampers’ new Pure collection that consists of diapers and wipes free of fragrance, parabens and lotion.

“She was so much fun at the shoot,” raves Teigen, who’s expecting a son with Legend, 39, this spring. “Pampers knows how to put together a baby shoot because the second she walked in she was just like, ‘Holy cow!’ ”

“That was the nicest day of her life. Like she, personally, was the nicest,” says the cookbook author. “She was like, ‘Love you Mama.’ She just had such a good time. She loved everything about it.”

And the memories of shooting with Luna will stay with the former Sports Illustrated model for a lifetime. “The video, it was beautiful,” Teigen says. “I want to keep it forever and ever.”