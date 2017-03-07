Chrissy Teigen Gets Goofy with Daughter Luna After Revealing Postpartum Depression Battle

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles with 10-month-old daughter Luna Simone just one day after the world learned of her secret, debilitating battle with postpartum depression and anxiety.

The 31-year-old mom appeared to be having the time of her life in a series of Snapchats on Monday, playing with her infant daughter and sharing a few adorable shots.

The mother-daughter duo utilized the app’s animal filters, with Teigen and little Luna both trying on the leopard faces.

“What is this?” Teigen cooed to the little girl. “Lu-lu!”

The author and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made headlines this week, thanks to a revealing essay for Glamour‘s April cover story, in which she wrote about how her life changed after she and husband John Legend welcomed little Luna. PEOPLE had an exclusive first look at the story Monday.

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom,’ ” she also shared.

Teigen has received messages of support on social media since opening up about her battle, and the star took to Twitter in the wake of the essay to offer a few more thoughts.

“Important note: please don’t feel like you have to tiptoe around me! It is the most uncomfortable feeling ahhhh only downside to sharing PPD,” Teigen tweeted.

In a followup post, she wrote: “All of a sudden everyone’s ‘how are you!’ turns to ‘how arrrrrr you??????’ know what I’m saying? No? Yes? Ah.”