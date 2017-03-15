Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter, Luna, Visits Petting Zoo — See the Cute Video!

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, met zoo animals on Tuesday and it’s hard to tell which one of them was more excited.

In an Instagram video she posted on Tuesday, Teigen, 31, introduced her daughter to a bunny while holding the little girl in her arms. Luna stroked the bunny’s black and brown fur, as her mother encouraged her to look at the furry animal.

Teigen also spent some quality one-on-one time with the animals, sitting in the middle of their pen as she cuddled with a baby pig and laughed, saying, “This is so great!”

The model and her husband, John Legend, 38, revealed to PEOPLE in this week’s issue that they weren’t always #couplegoals.

“We were always different,” Legend tells PEOPLE. “I was always a little bit more buttoned up, and she was always more brash and free.”

“I would get a little nervous at first with some of the things she would say, because I didn’t know how people would react,” admits Legend, “I usually played it more safely.”

But Teigen’s bold infectious spirit quickly had him head over heels, and changing for the better. “I think she’s brought me out of my shell a bit, and made me enjoy life a little bit more,” says Legend. “It’s been fun to grow together in that.”