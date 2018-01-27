Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Her Day Out with Baby Luna Ahead of the Grammys

Chrissy Teigen brought along the most adorable date for her recent outing in New York City — her 21-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

The 32-year-old model — who is currently pregnant with her and husband John Legend‘s second child — shared a sweet picture on Friday documenting the pair’s mother-daughter date.

“Sour patch takes New York,” she captioned the snap, in which she gazed down adoringly at her daughter, who was bundled up in a pink coat and had brought along one of her baby dolls for the exciting day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

sour patch takes new york! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:49am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Getting Over The Hump! John Legend Helps Pregnant Wife Chrissy Teigen Pull Up Her Spandex Leggings

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Following the pair’s fun-filled day, Teigen documented the pasta night she had with Legend, who’s taken his husbandly duties to a new level during his wife’s second pregnancy.

On Monday, the 39-year-old musician even helped his wife pull up a pair of black spandex leggings over her growing baby bump — which wasn’t the easiest task.

In a Snapchat clip shared by Teigen, the couple were all smiles as they tried to figure out how to get over the bump. And after finally getting it right, Legend let out a well-deserved “All right!”

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

RELATED GALLERY: Dear Chrissy Teigen’s Future Child: 10 Reasons Your Mom Isn’t Like Other Moms (She’s Cooler)

Since announcing her pregnancy in November, Teigen and her husband have kept the sex of the baby on the way under wraps.

“We’re not ready to say what it is yet,” Teigen previously told PEOPLE, before revealing that the couple had been having trouble finding the right name for their unborn child.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty

“We didn’t have Luna’s name until three days after she was born,” she said, adding, “We love going the music route. John loves looking at who he grew up with or people he grew up listening to. And maybe we’ll have a little baby Todd Smith, I don’t know. Maybe we’ll have a little Simone.”

“It’s hard,” she added.

Teigen and Legend will have have a busy weekend as the singer is slated to present at Sunday’s Grammy Awards in N.Y.C.