Wild Pair! Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Snap of Herself and Luna on the ‘Last Day’ of Moroccan Vacation

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Simone are ending their trip in style!

The model and her 11-month-old baby girl posed for a cute photo posted to the former’s Instagram account Wednesday. Teigen is sporting a high ponytail, cutoff denim shorts and a leopard-print swimsuit, while Luna wears a pink, black and white ruffled outfit.

“Last day. My love,” Teigen, 31, captioned the moment, which included a gorgeous backdrop filled with pink and red flowers.

The family, including John Legend, has been vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco, this week, with Teigen sharing snaps from their adventures from camel riding to visiting local markets.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Last day. My love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Luna Enjoys Some Sushi With Parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Legend shared a couple of snaps from the day too, including one of his wife and their daughter making faces at each other and another of Luna on the grass, smiling big for the camera.

“Light vacation reading,” he captioned a cute photo from earlier this week, in which Luna is looking through various books.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: If You Had To Google For “Ibiza” After The Grammys, You’re Not Alone

One big milestone the couple’s daughter hit on their African getaway? Nailing her first word.

“Ca!” the little girl says after Legend, 38, and Teigen encourage her to say “cat,” pointing to the nearby animal as the family enjoys an outdoor meal.