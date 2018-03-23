Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Luna Pointed at Her and Said, 'Mama Yucky': Kids Are 'Honest'

Luna Simone‘s brother on the way will learn one very important trait from his big sister: honesty.

The daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who turns 2 next month, hasn’t held back when it comes to her opinions on her mama’s changing physique.

“We take baths together every night and she says a lot of … she can say some hurtful things in the bathtub sometimes,” the model and Lip Sync Battle host, 32, revealed to E! News with a laugh.

“Yesterday, she pointed at me and she’s like, ‘Mama yucky,’ ” she adds. “I’m like, ‘I know. Mama feels kinda yucky.’ They’re honest, though, these kids.”

Teigen admits she’s “a little worried about sharing” when it comes to her daughter’s adjustment to having a little sibling around.

“I can see Luna … she doesn’t exactly love to share until she’s totally finished with something,” says the second-time mom-to-be. “I do hear that the firstborn tends to be excited for the new addition for maybe a day or so and they don’t really realize they come back day after day after day.”

“So when she starts realizing that he’s gonna stick around, maybe things will change but … I grew up with my sister around and it just becomes second nature,” Teigen adds.

Although Luna takes after both Teigen and Legend, 39, in the looks department, Teigen admits her little girl’s personality is evolving to be just like her mama’s.

“Attitude-wise, she is so much like me, which is so funny to see because we shoot each other the same little looks,” says the Cravings author. “But she is so sweet and loves animals — just to see how nurturing and loving she is.”

“Even now, getting ready for baby boy, she has her baby dolls and the things she does with them … she’ll feed them with a little bottle and give them pats on the back,” Teigen shares. “I’m like, ‘You remember that Mommy did this!’ It’s so cute to see.”