A Day of Firsts! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Says Her First Word (and Wears a Bow!)

She’s growing up so fast.

Luna Simone, the 11-month-old daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, just hit some pretty epic milestones, according to a couple of Monday posts on her mom’s Instagram account.

“Ah!!! So many firsts,” the second post reads, which features a clip of Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, encouraging their daughter to say ‘cat,’ pointing to the nearby animal as the family enjoys an outdoor meal.

“Ca!” Luna parrots, to the great delight of her parents.

“First bow!” an earlier snap is captioned, showing Luna with a spoon in her mouth while sporting the adorable pink hair accessory.

The littlest Legend has been having a ball lately, from visiting her mom on the set of Lip Sync Battle to bonding with farm animals, to visiting Marrakech, Morocco, with her parents.

Legend recently opened up to PEOPLE about the trio’s family life, sharing that although “The past couple of years have been amazing,” they haven’t come without their challenges.

“It’s a difficult thing to be a new father and for my wife to be a new mother,” he said, adding that communication and perspective are key.

“[Parenting] advances the level of partnership you share,” he explained. “It’s exciting to see how we as a couple grow together and learn how to react to the challenges and the joys.”