Luna's Food Truck! Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Is 'in Love' With Her Latest Cooking Playset

Luna Simone‘s food truck is open for business!

Following in her mom’s culinary footsteps, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s 19-month-old daughter prepared some make-believe burgers and tacos for her famous parents on her new cooking playset. The Cravings cookbook author, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, shared adorable videos of the toddler playing with her new food truck on Snapchat and Instagram Wednesday.

“Luna, can you make me a taco?” Teigen, 32, asked her daughter who responded with a smile.

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

From wearing a Cup Noodle-inspired onesie and avocado-print swimsuit to receiving her first-ever kitchen set on her first birthday, Luna Simone is already on her way to becoming a foodie just like her mom. She even has her very own chef’s hat!

Teigen also revealed on Tuesday that Luna was gifted her own set of pots, pans and plates to furnish her kitchen.

And your little one can play with the same food truck set as Teigen and Legend’s daughter!

Luna Simone’s Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck features over 20 removable play pieces with an interactive food prep area that includes a sink, light-up grill and service bell.

And though the food truck is stationary, its dashboard is packed with tons of hands-on fun including a steering wheel, clicker key and gear shifter.

Luna wasn’t the only celebrity baby to recently be given her very own food truck.

Jimmy Kimmel‘s 3-year-old daughter Jane was gifted the 4-foot-long Melissa & Doug Food Truck Indoor Cardboard Playhouse by Carson Daly. Jane’s food truck features a barbecue theme on one side, ice cream truck on the other awnings, windows and steering wheel.