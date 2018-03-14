Unbearably Cute! Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Cuddles Up to Larger-Than-Life Teddy Bears

Chrissy Teigen‘s 22-month-old daughter Luna had an un-bear-ably cute time in Seoul, South Korea.

On Wednesday, Lip-Sync Battle host — who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, a son — shared an adorable shot of her little girl, dressed in blue leggings and white short-sleeve T-shirt while cuddling up against a sea of oversized teddy bears in red and white sweaters.

“Hi Seoul!” Teigen, 32, captioned the photo

Her post comes days after Teigen and husband John Legend took their little princess on a very special trip to Disneyland Hong Kong (which Teigen, of course, shared on social media).

Luna rocked a series of looks on the trip, including polka dot Minnie Mouse ears and a pint-sized replica of the yellow gown Belle wears in Beauty and the Beast.

Among the heartwarming family shots were videos of Luna hugging Minnie Mouse — a point of contention for Teigen seeing as Luna only “let’s me hug her once a week.”

There was also sweet photos of Luna sitting on her parents’ laps, one which Teigen captioned “My belle” and another which Legend, 39, wrote, “It’s a small world after all!”

The proud parents also took the time to snap a selfie of themselves on their latest overseas adventure.

Following their arrival in Asia, Teigen shared some adorable shots of her husband catching some z’s in a chair with their little girl, clad in just a diaper, also snoozing on his chest.

“How cute is this?” Teigen mused in a video shared on her Instagram story showing the sweet father-daughter scene.