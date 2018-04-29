'Perfect Night'! Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Star-Studded Baby Shower

Chrissy Teigen couldn’t have asked for a better baby shower — even though she’s not a big fan of having them for herself!

“I am crazy super anti baby showers for myself,” the 32-year-old wrote on social media Saturday alongside a sweet group shot from the previous evening, when she celebrated the upcoming June arrival of her and husband John Legend’s son with a group of friends that included couples Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

“Opening gifts in front of people makes me want to die. Receiving gifts makes me very uncomfortable because i feel blessed to the max already and I really hate writing thank you cards with my poor penmanship,” Teigen added.

Continuing, she wrote, “But people I love trick me with dinner invites and they happen. Thank you to all friends on both coasts, for knowing me exactly. A mellow night of dinner. Cake. And love. That is all I could ever want for a perfect night. ❤❤❤.”

The cookbook author and model also gave an extra special shout out to both Kris Jenner and her hairstylist (and longtime friend) Jen Atkin.

“Thank you insanely generous @krisjennerfor opening up your home and getting me every carrot cake in the city and @jenatkinhair for knowing exactly how to lure me out of my home and exactly how to make me happy. ALL LOVE!” she added.

The night before, Kris had showed off the five different carrot cakes that were served at the shower, all of which had different puns and quotes that incorporated the word “legend.”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna.

Teigen went on to post another version of the group photo, calling out friends Decker and Roddick, who welcomed their second child together in January.

“BROOKLYN DECKER AND ANDY RODDICK LADIES AND GENTLEMAN. PROUD TO CALL THESE TWO FRIENDS NO MATTER WHAT COMMERCIALS OR MOVIES THEY SIGN ON TO OR WHERE THEY LIVE OR HOW THEY CHOOSE TO DRESS ETC @brooklyndecker @andyroddick,” she wrote.

At the baby shower, West and Legend appeared to put their differences aside, just a day after West had shared screenshots of his conversation with Legend that showed them disagreeing about West’s support of President Donald Trump.

“We got love,” West wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the pair. “Agree to disagree.”

Teigen was previously treated to a surprise baby shower in February in New York City, which was thrown and attended by a smaller group of good friends. One month earlier, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF after she previously revealed “a little boy is next.”

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Luna Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend recently told PEOPLE of their eldest child becoming a sibling. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”