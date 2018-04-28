Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Baby Shower with Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner — and 5 Legend-Themed Cakes

Chrissy Teigen is counting down her last months of pregnancy with a Legend-ary shower!

The pregnant star, who is expecting her second child, a baby boy with husband John Legend in June, celebrated her son’s arrival with a party in Los Angeles that was documented on Instagram Story by Teigen, 32, as well as guest Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Turned out their previously talked-about dinner was Chrissy’s baby shower!)

Also in attendance was Kris Jenner, who showed off the array of cakes that were served at the shower, all with different puns and quotes with the word, “legend.”

“Can you guess whose baby shower it is tonight?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star asked in one of her video clips shared on social media. The guests also dined on Shake Shack burgers and drinks.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

And cake decorating has been a big activity in the Legend household lately as the parents-to-be recently made a homemade cake for Luna’s Sesame Street-themed birthday party earlier this month.

Teigen was previously treated to a surprise baby shower in February in New York City thrown and attended by a smaller group of good friends. One month before, in January, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF after she previously said “a little boy is next.”

“I don’t think Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet,” Legend recently told PEOPLE of their eldest child becoming a sibling. “She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, the baby shower came days after Legend and West’s conversation that the rapper shared publicly amid the backlash to West’s public support of Trump.

During West’s Twitter spree on Wednesday, Legend tweeted a cryptic message after West proclaimed his love for Trump, calling him “my brother.”

We got love. Agree to disagree pic.twitter.com/kaTcPYH0zL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

“I imagine there’s some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present,” penned Legend. “Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn’t exist. If history is erased, we don’t have to deal with its consequences. However…Far too many people don’t have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can’t act like what they see and know doesn’t exist.”

However, at the shower, West and Legend appeared to enjoy each other’s company as West shared a selfie from the shower along with the caption, “We got love. Agree to disagree.”