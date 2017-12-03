Chrissy Teigen’s lovin’ her bun in the oven!

On Saturday, Teigen showed off her baby bump while she was all dressed up for the evening in a full-length, long-sleeve black dress.

“Aloha bebe,” the 32-year-old wrote alongside the photo, in which she was proudly cradling her belly.

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Late last month, Teigen announced that she and husband John Legend were expecting their second child. The couple also has a 19-month-old daughter named Luna Simone.

In the adorable Instagram video that broke the news, Teigen could be heard asking her daughter “Luna, what’s in here?” as her daughter pointed at her mom’s stomach and proclaimed there was a “baby” inside.

“It’s John’s,” Teigen cheekily captioned the video, to which Legend, 38, replied that “Maury will have the final word on this.”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Just a couple days before the big news, Legend told PEOPLE he and Teigen had been “working on” baby No. 2. Opening up to InStyle about her journey to motherhood via in vitro fertilization, Teigen explained she and her Grammy-winning husband started with 20 embryos and narrowed the number down to three after screenings.

Sources also told PEOPLE the superstar couple have been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.

“They have been planning for this for a long time. Chrissy is really excited to finally share the news,” an insider told PEOPLE exclusively about the stars.

“They are so excited to make Luna a big sister,” said another source. “They think Luna will do a great job with the baby and they’re really happy to be expanding their family.”