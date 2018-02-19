John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the most creative couples in show business, but even they’re scratching their heads at choosing the perfect moniker for baby No. 2.

During a Monday chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show, the 32-year-old model admitted she and her musician husband, 39, are struggling to come up with a name for their son on the way.

“Boy names are really tough,” said Teigen, revealing that her son is due in June. “I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chrissy Teigen Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Chrissy Teigen Harvested More Embryos During In Vitro Fertilization



The Lip Sync Battle host tells DeGeneres that the couple came up with 22-month-old daughter Luna Simone‘s name during a very fitting evening.

“There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night — really big, vivid red moon, just gorgeous,” she explains. “I have this love for space, and I think about space camp all the time, and my days at space camp as a youngster.”

“And so I just thought Luna was perfect, and she’s a perfect Luna,” says Teigen.

“What about ‘Lunar’ for him?” jokes DeGeneres, to which the mom-to-be replies, “Lunar, I like it! Very [The Adventures of Pete & Pete] , remember that show?”

Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: It’ll Be a Boy for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“What about ‘Urban?’ Urban Legend,” says the host, eliciting laughter from the audience and her guest.

“I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend,” says Teigen. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ ”

“And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk,’ ” she jokes. ” ‘Sorry, heaven forbid he do what you do. So incredible.’ “