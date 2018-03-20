Chrissy Teigen is embracing her growing baby bump, but had hopes for her pregnancy curves to be accentuated in one specific area.

The Lip Sync Battle star, who is expecting her second child — a boy — with husband John Legend, shared another candid pregnancy moment on Twitter Monday, revealing to fans about her latest weight gain.

“Up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt,” Teigen, 32, tweeted, adding, “Please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying.”

The soon-to-be mother of two’s admission resonated with many fans, including actress Ruby Rose who responded, “I feel this,” and model Tess Holliday, who made a reference to her recent Snapchat about making key lime pies: “Do you want some of mine? I will trade you for some limes.”

Teigen has longed for a bigger backside for years as she previously told Esquire in 2014 that no matter how much she targeted her workouts, she saw no results.

“I didn’t know butts were a thing until I was twenty-three. Then came Jennifer Lopez and people were like, ‘That butt is great.’ Now you have to have a butt. It sucks for me,” she said at the time. “I have a little half-Asian butt, and the more I work out, the more I try to get it bigger, it’s just going to get flatter and harder.”

Since announcing her baby on the way in November 2017, Teigen has been chronicling a hilariously honest portrayal of pregnancy.

In February, she tweeted about her pregnancy weight gain with a question about one of her cravings.

“Kraft makes a ‘thick and creamy’ version of their original mac and cheese but why not just replace the original with it? It’s infinitely better. Yes I have gained 38 pounds so far in this pregnancy thank you for asking,” Teigen wrote.

And in December 2017, the Cravings cookbook author quipped on Twitter, “I think this baby is gonna come out of my face,” followed by the tweet: “I would weigh 40 pounds less without a face.”

Teigen also previously noted a big difference in her second pregnancy compared to when she was carrying daughter Luna Simone, who turns 2 on April 14.

“Can someone just be honest with me and tell me if it’s normal to get bigger, faster with second baby? because I am getting big, fast, and everyone’s go-to is ‘it’s that second baby!’ but they’re lying. I know it. I can handle the truth just tell me. it’s not normal is it,” she prompted the question to her over nine million followers on Twitter in November 2017.