Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Expecting Twins: ‘2 More on the Way’

Chris Stapleton is a father-to-be!

The country star and wife Morgane are expecting twins, she announced on Monday in an Instagram post marking their 10-year anniversary.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” the expectant mother captioned a black and white portrait of the couple.

The Stapletons, who wed in 2007, are already parents to a son and daughter. The couple have chosen not to publicly reveal the names of their children.

A few fans were already in the know about their big baby news as on Saturday, Stapleton shared the baby news during his Dallas concert at Starplex Pavilion, according to the Dallas Observer.

“She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” he said.

Less than two weeks ago, Morgane hid her baby bump when she joined her husband at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, where he was honored alongside Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley and Keith Urban.