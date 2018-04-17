Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane have “finally” taken their newborn twin boys home after welcoming them recently.

The new mom shared the first photo of the little ones on Instagram Tuesday, posting a black and white portrait of herself cradling the babies close to her chest.

“Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville,” Morgane wrote.

“At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!” she concluded.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Chris, who won the album of the year and male vocalist titles for his LP From a Room: Volume 1 at Sunday’s ACM Awards in Las Vegas, also thanked his fans and followers for the well wishes and support, sharing a special shout-out to Reba McEntire who announced the baby news during the star-studded country celebration.

“Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support!” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Chris and Morgane, who wed in 2007, are already parents to a son and daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.