Chris Stapleton had a total giggle fit when he found out his wife Morgane is pregnant with twins.

“I think I laughed for about 20 minutes straight when they told us. I was just shocked,” the country star, 39, told Today‘s Willie Geist about his initial reaction to the baby news. “I didn’t know what else to do. … I was in shock. Shocked is the only word,” he later added.

“It wasn’t a laugh, it was more like a giggle. He giggled for like 25 minutes,” said Morgane, who announced she was expecting in an Instagram post on the couple’s 10-year anniversary, Oct. 30.

The Stapletons, who wed in 2007, are already parents to a son and daughter. The couple has chosen not to publicly reveal the names of their children.

The couple do not yet know the sex of their twins but their other children are hoping for a baby brother and a baby sister.

“They want one of each so they each get a new buddy, that’s what they say,” the mother-to-be said about her son and daughter’s predictions of a little brother or sister.

“I’ll see what I can do,” she also joked. “I don’t want to find out but the kids want to find out so I think we’re gonna find out. I lost that fight.”

In November, Morgane showed off her baby bump at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.