His Little 'Buckaroo!' Chris Pratt's Son Jack Tries on His Boots: 'I've Been Watching You Dad'

They grow up so fast!

Late Sunday evening, Chris Pratt shared a too-cute photograph with his Instagram followers, featuring his 5½-year-old son Jack stepping into his dad’s shoes.

Jack looks right at home in Pratt’s camouflage-patterned boots, which cover almost the entire length of the little boy’s legs as he looks down, inspecting the fit.

“I’ve been watching you Dad. Ain’t that cool? I’m your buckaroo,” Pratt, 38, wrote to accompany the sweet snap. “I wanna be like you and eat all my food and grow up tall as you are.”

Jack is certainly a chip off the old block when it comes to his outdoors-loving dad. In January, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star shared a sweet video of himself bonding with his son on his farm.

In the clip, Jack is helping his dad feed their sheep, while Pratt can be heard encouraging the little guy, “Good job, buddy!”

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the video.

Chris Pratt and son Jack Ari Perilstein/Getty

Pratt and Jack’s mom Anna Faris announced their separation in August after eight years of marriage. Since their split and Pratt’s subsequent divorce filing in December, the former couple have been candid about their dedication to co-parent Jack amicably.

“We are great and there’s so much friendship and love, and we surround Jack with love, and funny, kind, happy people, and as a result, he is really happy,” Faris, 41, told Extra in January.