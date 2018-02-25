Two Thumbs Up! Chris Pratt and His Son Jack Enjoy a Boys' Night Out at Motorsport Event

Action-packed father-son time!

Chris Pratt and his 5-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris were all smiles as they watched the action unfold at the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in California on Saturday.

Sitting side-by-side, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 38, put his arm around his son as they gave the motorsport event two thumbs up.

The family-centric event was also attended by Josh Duhamel and his 4-year-old son Axl Jack, Drew Lachey and his 7-year-old son Camden John, and Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett with their son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

In January, Pratt shared a sweet video of himself spending some quality time with his son at his farm on Instagram.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the clip.

“So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look,” he added. “A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

In the video, Jack helped his dad feed their sheep, while Pratt could be heard encouraging his son, “Good job, buddy!”

Pratt has been sharing glimpses of his life in the country on Instagram after taking “a much-needed hiatus” from social media following his divorce from Faris — and just like his dad, Jack is loving life in the great outdoors.

“I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and Jack loves it!” Pratt shared in another post. “You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”

When Jack isn’t helping his dad on the farm, he’s helping his mom out in the kitchen. Faris, 41, shared a sweet photo of her son baking a treat on the floor of her kitchen on Instagram in January.

“Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering!” she wrote in the caption.

“My son Jack is applying to be camp chef! I may be biased but I think he’s pretty darn good! Can’t wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken,” she added.