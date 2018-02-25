Two Thumbs Up! Chris Pratt and His Son Jack Enjoy a Boys' Night Out at Motorsport Event

Maria Pasquini
February 25, 2018 11:43 AM

Action-packed father-son time!

Chris Pratt and his 5-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris were all smiles as they watched the action unfold at the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in California on Saturday.

Sitting side-by-side, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 38, put his arm around his son as they gave the motorsport event two thumbs up.

The family-centric event was also attended by Josh Duhamel and his 4-year-old son Axl Jack, Drew Lachey and his 7-year-old son Camden John, and Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett with their son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

In January, Pratt shared a sweet video of himself spending some quality time with his son at his farm on Instagram.

“Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island,” Pratt captioned the clip.

“So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look,” he added. “A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep.”

In the video, Jack helped his dad feed their sheep, while Pratt could be heard encouraging his son, “Good job, buddy!”

Livin’ that #farmlife 🙏♥️👍🏼 Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I’m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, “Seek communion with her visible form….go forth under the open sky and list to nature’s teachings.” What a beautiful creation over which we’ve been given the responsibility of stewardship. The song is “Chain Breaker” by Zach Williams. I didn’t get his permission to use it. Hope that’s alright. 😬🤷‍♂️🙏♥️ Big fan Zach. Please don’t sue me for all my sheep. Thanks to my farm team for all you do.

RELATED: Anna Faris Says Son Jack “Is Applying to Be Camp Chef” in Sweet Instagram Photo: “He’s Pretty Darn Good!”

Pratt has been sharing glimpses of his life in the country on Instagram after taking “a much-needed hiatus” from social media following his divorce from Faris — and just like his dad, Jack is loving life in the great outdoors.



“I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and Jack loves it!” Pratt shared in another post. “You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”

Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.

RELATED: “Growing Up!” Anna Faris Tackles 5-Year-Old Son Jack with Love After Performance

When Jack isn’t helping his dad on the farm, he’s helping his mom out in the kitchen. Faris, 41, shared a sweet photo of her son baking a treat on the floor of her kitchen on Instagram in January.

“Hey dear Campers!! Summer is coming and we are all getting super excited for a fun-filled season of growing, learning, and discovering!” she wrote in the caption.

My son Jack is applying to be camp chef! I may be biased but I think he’s pretty darn good! Can’t wait to see you guys this summer!!! Any allergies? Please tell Ken,” she added.

