Chris Pratt Shares His Proudest ‘What’s My Snack?’ Yet—Fishing for Barracudas with Son Jack!

Chris Pratt is teaching his son Jack many things, but nothing made the actor more proud than sharing his love for outdoor adventure.

While taking a break from filming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Hawaii, the father of one enjoyed some bonding time with his 4½-year-old fishing partner.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!!” Pratt, 38, wrote along with one of his father-son photos of them with their catch of the day.

In another picture, the proud dad showed off the other big fish he and Jack caught. “This ‘Jack Fish’ or Papio might even be an ‘Ulua’ which is what you call a trevally over 10 lbs.,” Pratt wrote, adding, “All I know is this fish fought like hell and tasted amazing!!! #whatsmysnack.”

Earlier this year, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor introduced Instagram to a new game he invented called “What’s My Snack?” Installments have included healthy meal plans that were prepped ahead of time and calculated caloric intake.