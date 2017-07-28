Babies
10 Times Chris Pratt & Anna Faris's Son Jack Stole the Show
The actors welcomed their 4-year-old son in 2012
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN HE GAVE THE BIGGEST SMILE AT HIS DAD'S WALK OF FAME CEREMONY
Straight cheesin'! Jack couldn't help but show off his adorable smile as the famous family posed for pics at Chris Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April 2017. The Guardians of the Galaxy star addressed his wife, Anna Faris, while mentioning Jack onstage: "Anna I love you. You've given me so much, you gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy."
WHEN HE SHOWED HIS TRUE STRENGTH
"We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot," Pratt told PEOPLE of Jack's premature birth (he came nine weeks early). "It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it. The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect."
WHEN HE GAVE HIS APPROVAL FOR THE EMOJI MOVIE
Jack joined his mom at the premiere of her new film, doubling up his support for the animated feature. "He's definitely coming around [to understanding our jobs]," Faris told PEOPLE. "We'll drive past a billboard of Chris for Guardians of the Galaxy and Jack will be like, ‘Hey, Dad!' "
WHEN HE CAUGHT A BIG FISH WITH HIS DAD
Pratt shared the father-son moment on Instagram: “Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!!”
WHEN HE TOOK CENTER STAGE
He's a scene-stealing pro. "I try, but I can't help but laugh," Faris told PEOPLE on trying to discipline Jack. "He'll be like, 'Mom, I have cheese foot! My foot smells like cheese!' "
WHEN HE MADE PIRATES LOOK SUPER CUTE
Because Jack is so cute, his dad just had to snap a pic of him during nap time.
WHEN HE STYLISHLY UPSTAGED HIS MOM
Jack is quickly refining his red carpet style — which seems to be just one of the many things Pratt and Faris's son has aced with each passing day. "It's just so fascinating watching him become a person," the Mom star told PEOPLE. "It's so rewarding."
WHEN HE HAD HIS DAD TEACH HIM HOW TO TIE A TIE
"1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial," Faris captioned this adorable snap on Twitter as the family prepped for Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
WHEN JACK TRICKED EVERYONE INTO THINKING EVERYTHING WAS UNDER CONTROL
"On the way to the airport- things looks like they might be smoother than they are," Faris said, captioning this car selfie with Jack.
WHEN HE SHOWED OFF HIS ARTISTIC ABILITIES
We're forever impressed with Jack's bunny-themed paper crown.
