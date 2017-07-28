WHEN HE SHOWED HIS TRUE STRENGTH

"We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot," Pratt told PEOPLE of Jack's premature birth (he came nine weeks early). "It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it. The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect."