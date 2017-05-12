Chris Pratt Says He and Anna Faris Are ‘Competitive’ When Reading to Son Jack: I Need ‘My Hair and Makeup Team’

For Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, acting doesn’t stop when they leave the set.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday and chatted with the host about how he and his wife play off of each other as they read to their 4½-year-old son Jack before bedtime.

“We’re strangely competitive with each other when it comes to entertaining him and getting into the voices and the characters,” explains the actor, 37. “I’ll read the left page and she’ll read the right page.”

“And we’re reading this book, and I start affecting a little accent for the character. And then she starts doing these gesticulating and laughing [bits],” Pratt continues. “And then before long, we’re completely not even paying attention to whether or not he’s even [entertained].”

Also my two sweet guys in the back of a pedi cab pic.twitter.com/buFiXdeURR — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 30, 2017

I know I'm completely biased- but I LOVE this movie so much!!!! pic.twitter.com/0ki2d3upBm — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 5, 2017

“We’re so competitive with one another it’s like I’m calling in my hair and makeup team, I’ve got my costumes,” Pratt jokes. “We got a kick out of that.”

“And [Jack’s] asleep, not even paying attention,” Ellen DeGeneres says.

“Yeah, he does not care,” Pratt replies.

Hey everyone! This is your captain speaking: please sit back and enjoy your flight. No anger issues here. Esp.w/mymom pic.twitter.com/a3g1Hck5C1 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 4, 2017

1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

The Jurassic World star (who’s currently filming the sequel!) says “it’s been really great” having his family by his side on his recent GotG press tour, noting that they don’t always get to accompany him.

“Because I’m with Anna in these foreign locations, I have somebody who cares really deeply about culture and is like, ‘Hey, let’s go tour this thing,’ and I’m able to enjoy the time much more than I would if I was just by myself,” Pratt admits.

And does Jack get the same kick out of globetrotting with his famous dad and mom?

“He’s been to a lot of different parts of the world,” the proud dad says. “It’s so much different than my own upbringing — he’s being exposed to a lot of different cultures and different people. It’s pretty neat.”