People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Babies

Chris O’Dowd Reveals He Caught His Son During Delivery: ‘It’s a Lot of New Information When a Baby Comes Out’

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Chris O’Dowd is as hands-on as a father can be.

The Bridesmaids actor, 37, divulged hilarious details on his son’s birth, telling Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and guest host Rita Ora that the birth of his second child was a brand new experience.

“Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, ‘OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby,'” he joked.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Irish actor, who welcomed son Valentine O’Porter with wife and British TV presenter Dawn O’Porter in July, dispelled rumors that he had delivered Valentine.

“That’s probably overstating it,” he told Ora when asked. “But we did have [the birth] at home. We did it on our bed–”

“The birth,” Seacrest said.

“The birth,” O’Dowd replied, before adding jokingly. “The conception was in the car.”

Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC

“I caught him,” he continued. “We didn’t know if it was going to be a boy or a girl. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of new information when a baby comes out.”

He added, “I caught him and my wife was like, ‘What is it?’ And I said, ‘It’s a baby!'”