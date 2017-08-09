Chris O’Dowd Reveals He Caught His Son During Delivery: ‘It’s a Lot of New Information When a Baby Comes Out’

Chris O’Dowd is as hands-on as a father can be.

The Bridesmaids actor, 37, divulged hilarious details on his son’s birth, telling Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and guest host Rita Ora that the birth of his second child was a brand new experience.

“Having your second kid is like you just learned how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, ‘OK, play left-handed! And hold this baby,'” he joked.

The Irish actor, who welcomed son Valentine O’Porter with wife and British TV presenter Dawn O’Porter in July, dispelled rumors that he had delivered Valentine.

“That’s probably overstating it,” he told Ora when asked. “But we did have [the birth] at home. We did it on our bed–”

“The birth,” Seacrest said.

“The birth,” O’Dowd replied, before adding jokingly. “The conception was in the car.”

“I caught him,” he continued. “We didn’t know if it was going to be a boy or a girl. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of new information when a baby comes out.”

He added, “I caught him and my wife was like, ‘What is it?’ And I said, ‘It’s a baby!'”