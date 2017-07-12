Barely 2 weeks old and already nabbing chicks.

Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd and his wife, British TV presenter Dawn O’Porter, announced the birth of their second son – Valentine O’Porter – on Instagram Wednesday.

Valentine was born on Saturday, July 1, according to O’Porter’s post.

“Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap,” she wrote, adding that their new addition is “so delicious.”

She shared, “Two sons, my goodness #soinlove.”

Alongside the message, O’Porter included a photo of Valentine wearing a sweet onesie with the image of a baby chick. The happy new parents don’t seem quite ready to show off Valentine’s presumably adorable mug just yet, though.

In his own announcement, O’Dowd, 37, wrote, “We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going ‘Cheep’. #DadJoke #Valentine.”

The couple are already parents to son Art, 2.

O’Porter has been sharing snaps of her baby belly — and maternity ensembles! — throughout much of her pregnancy.

“When you are heavily pregnant and decide to steam clean all your furniture then can’t move your hips so lie down and your husband brings you a ham, cheese and onion sandwich with a side of veggie chips because he knows what makes everything better again,” she wrote alongside a June 12 photo of her food.

Yup, as expected I am the only one wearing a Pharaoh print vintage moomoo dress in my office today. A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on May 19, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Married in August 2012, O’Dowd and O’Porter first met at her 30th birthday party in Los Angeles in 2009. They were engaged two years later in 2011.

O’Dowd stars in upcoming EPIX series Get Shorty and also appeared in St. Vincent and Girls. O’Porter recently released her third novel, The Cows.