Chris Martin Teaches Daughter Apple How to Play a Classic Beatles' Song on Guitar

You’re never too young to be a rock and roller!

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video on her Instagram Monday night of her (uber-friendly) “consciously uncoupled” ex-husband Chris Martin giving guitar lessons to their 13-year-old daughter, Apple. The Coldplay frontman offered pointers on the Beatles’ classic, “Blackbird” — a tricky fingerpicking ballad. Not bad for a beginner!

Martin sang along to the melody, using his multi-platinum voice to issue fretboard instructions.

“Guitar time 🍎,” Paltrow captioned the sweet clip.

Martin, like most people with ears, is a big Beatles fan. During his set at a private benefit show in 2016, he performed a stirring rendition of Paul McCartney‘s “Yesterday,” which has earned the distinction of being the most covered song on record.

On Friday, the actress, 45, wished Martin a happy 41st birthday on Instagram with a touching message and photo of the former couple with Apple and their son Moses, 11.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” she captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow & Ex Chris Martin Reunite on a Yacht in Cannes

Earlier this year, the Goop founder — who’s engaged to producer Brad Falchuk — opened up about her relationship with Martin on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial,” she told Colbert about Martin, who’s now dating actress Dakota Johnson. “It’s nice, it’s great. Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”