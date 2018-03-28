Conscious Co-Parenting! Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Pose with Their Kids in Sweet New Snap

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s dedication to their children is forever strong.

Four years after first announcing their “conscious uncoupling” and subsequent divorce after 10 years of marriage, the former couple star together alongside their children Moses Bruce Anthony, 11, and Apple Blythe Alison, 13, in a new photo shared to Paltrow’s Instagram account.

Wrapped in winter attire, the family of four is sitting on a stoop in front of a building featuring a pretty iron gate, sporting matching smiles.

“#42,” was the simple caption Paltrow, 45, used on the post — referring both to the residence’s address and, likely, Coldplay‘s 2008 song of the same name.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Co-Parenting Confessions: What Celebrity Exes Say About Raising Kids Together Post-Breakup

Paltrow, 45, and the Coldplay frontman, 41, have been open about prioritizing their amicable relationship and the sake of their children since their 2014 split, even showing love for each other on social media.

“Happy birthday my brother,” the Goop founder captioned a March 2 snap of the foursome, adding with a heart emoji, “Thank you for giving me these two.”

RELATED: Chris Martin Teaches Daughter Apple How to Play a Classic Beatles’ Song on Guitar

During a January visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress — who is engaged to producer and Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens co-creator Brad Falchuk — called the relationship between herself and Martin “very familial.”

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” Paltrow admitted. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”

Added the Oscar winner, “We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”