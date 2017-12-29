That's One Way to Daddy-Daughter Dance! See Chris and Apple Martin Go 'Airborne' on the Beach

As Apple Blythe Alison‘s dad, Chris Martin certainly has a lot of wisdom to pass on. But when it comes to dance, his daughter is the expert.

In a new waterside snap shared by Apple’s mom Gwyneth Paltrow, the 13-year-old is dressed in thermal pajamas by Victoria’s Secret PINK, performing a graceful leap into the air above the white sand below.

Martin, 40, matches his daughter in height, but puts his own (perhaps less artistic) twist into the move, attempting what looks like a toe touch.

“Airborne,” Paltrow captioned the sunset shot from their family vacation in Antigua.

Airborne A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

#🍎 #countdowndancecompetition #dancemom A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has showed off Apple’s dancing skills on social media. Over the summer, the actress — who is rumored to be engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, while Martin has been spotted out and about with Dakota Johnson — shared a silhouette photo of Apple performing a similar leap over a shallow tide.

“#🍎#countdowndancecompetition #dancemom,” the Goop founder wrote in February alongside a shot of her daughter from the back, dressed for a national dance competition.

The newest snap is the latest in a series Paltrow, 45, has shared of her and Martin’s Antigua vacation with their kids — just one example of the pair’s priority to amicably co-parent Apple and her brother Moses Bruce Anthony, 11, since their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.

“I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive,” Paltrow told The EDIT in June. “What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 percent accountable?”

She continued, “What if I checked my own s— at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?”