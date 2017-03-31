Baby on the Way for Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick might want to start practicing saying “Bye Bye Bye” to sleep — he’s going to be a dad!

The ‘NSYNC alum and his wife Karly are expecting their first child in October, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing a photoshopped image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby.

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Kirkpatrick, 45, tells PEOPLE. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

Kirkpatrick and longtime love Karly, 33, tied the knot in November 2013 in Orlando, Florida, amid 300 family and friends at the Italian-themed Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which is situated on Universal Orlando Resort property.

Among the attendees at the couple’s nuptials? Kirkpatrick’s former ‘NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake (along with wife Jessica Biel), JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, who served as ushers during the ceremony.

“Justin and Joey were giving me wedding advice. Justin was like, ‘You’re going to be a little bit nervous here, but it’ll be okay,’ ” the groom told PEOPLE exclusively following his big day. “It was really funny.”

He added, “I’m the oldest one of us, and I never thought I’d be getting wedding advice from Justin Timberlake! They made things seem really normal.”

The idea of expanding their brood has been on the spouses’ minds for a while, according to the singer, dancer and voice actor.

“Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we’re going to do that. That’s our plan,” he said in 2013. “We’re definitely ready to have children – we both want them.”

Kirkpatrick added at the time that Orlando — where he said he has lived for “most of my adult life” — was home then but that the couple, who now reside in Nashville, wasn’t opposed to relocating.

“We’ve talked about moving, but where?” he said. “We love California as well as the East Coast but if we have kids, we want to live somewhere that is good for raising them. Wherever we end up will be kid-friendly.”