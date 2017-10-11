It’s a boy for Chris Kirkpatrick!

The ‘NSYNC alum’s wife Karly gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, baby Nash measured 19.5 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz.

Kirkpatrick, 45, and his wife revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in March that they were going to be parents, sharing a hilarious manipulated image of themselves in front of the movie poster for The Boss Baby.

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Kirkpatrick told PEOPLE at the time. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

In May, the then-dad-to-be shared a photo to Twitter to reveal the sex of the baby, showing himself and Karly posing next to a paintball crossbow and sign that read, “Boy or girl?” with blue paint splashed across it.

For the spouses of almost four years, the concept of expanding their family has been on their minds for a while, according to the singer, dancer and voice actor.

“Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we’re going to do that. That’s our plan,” Kirkpatrick said in 2013. “We’re definitely ready to have children – we both want them.”