Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick's Kids Adorably Crash 'NSYNC Walk of Fame Ceremony

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick had some adorable fans with them at the ‘NSYNC star ceremony.

The singers attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday (a.k.a. the unofficial It’s Gonna Be May Day), reuniting with their ‘NSYNC band members Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and JC Chasez.

Kirkpatrick’s son Nash Dylan, 6 months, looked too adorable in a white shirt, red trousers and blue bow tie, while Fatone’s daughters Kloey Alexandra, 8, rocked a tea-length floral gown under a denim jacket and Briahna, 17, opted for a nude jumpsuit.

While Bass, 38, told reporters the band has “no plans for a reunion” and are “just enjoying this day,” Chasez, 41, got up on stage and appeased the fans in attendance saying, “If anyone didn’t know, tomorrow, it’s gonna be May!”

While Timberlake’s 3-year-old son Silas Randall was not in tow, the singer, 37, was joined at the event by his wife of five years, Jessica Biel.

And although Silas may have been absent at this particular public event, the toddler previously rooted for Timberlake during his Super Bowl halftime show in February.

“Our nanny was taping Silas watching him. He’s watching and he goes, ‘That’s Dad, that’s my dad!’ And it broke us. Both of us were tears on the floor that he had this ownership like, that’s my dad! It was so cute,” Biel, 36, told PEOPLE Now earlier this month.

Silas has also been accompanying Timberlake and Biel on the Man of the Woods tour, which continues to take their family on different adventures around the world.

“[Silas]’s gonna get to see the world which is cool and exposed to all different types of cultures,” Biel said. “I think when you open your children’s lives to interesting new things, somehow cellularly or subconsciously that gets into them and they’re different because of it.”