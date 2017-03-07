Twin Bond! Chris Hemsworth Shares Cute Snap of His Sons Holding Hands

In his recent movies roles, Chris Hemsworth has battled everything from ghosts to Norse gods, but his kids are prepping for an enemy a little closer to home.

“My son said to his brother ‘Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile,’ ” the 33-year-old Australian actor captioned an adorable shot of his twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 2½, holding hands as they walk down a boarded pathway in their hometown.

“#mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay,” he hashtagged the snap.

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky also have a 4½-year-old daughter, India Rose. All three siblings were on hand to watch their dad present at January’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“My little fan club cheering me on,” Hemsworth wrote alongside the cute shot, showing the three kids (one with outstretched arms!) watching him present the award for best motion picture — foreign language with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Though the Thor: Ragnarok star has had a busy few years in the Marvel universe and beyond, he always finds time to bond with his little ones and make them the priority.