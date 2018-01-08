His dad may be Thor, but Chris Hemsworth‘s son has developed an entirely different set of super powers.

The 34-year-old actor shared a hilarious video of one of his twins skillfully scaling the refrigerator. The reason for the impressive climb? To score some chocolate from its spot in the cupboard above.

“My son found out where the chocolate is kept. Must find a new hiding place,” Hemsworth captioned the video shared to Instagram on Sunday, adding, “He’s 3. #tarzanrules.”

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to 3-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan as well as 5-year-old daughter India Rose.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Did You Know that Chris Hemsworth is “Pretty Good’ at Braiding Hair?

It’s no major surprise that Hemsworth’s son has taken after Spider-Man instead of the character his father plays in Marvel movies — the star previously revealed that his children were “wildly unimpressed” with his movie career when he brought them onto the set.

“They were like, ‘This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t,’ ” Hemsworth told E! News in October.

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Epic weekend with these little legends A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Though the Thor: Ragnarok star has had a busy few years in the Marvel universe and beyond, he always finds time to bond with his little ones and make them the priority.