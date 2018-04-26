Chris Hemsworth's Kids and Wife Speak Spanish — but He Doesn't — Leading to Hilarious Fights

Chris Hemsworth might need to take a few Spanish lessons — just to find out why wife Elsa Pataky is angry!

The 34-year-old actor revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’s at a severe disadvantage in his household because he doesn’t speak Spanish. Even his young children — daughter India Rose, who turns 6 next month, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4 — are “fluent” in his wife’s native language while Hemsworth can utter “one sentence.”

“I would think it would be easy to learn because your wife speaks Spanish, and she would help you,” DeGeneres said.

Hemsworth replied, “You’d think.”

So when Pataky is scolding their kids in Spanish, Hemsworth has to “pretend” that he knows exactly what’s going on.

“My wife will be telling them off and I’ll be standing there like, ‘That’s right!’ ” he said, revealing that he usually ends up muttering to Pataky, ” ‘What does that mean?’ ”

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Ellen DeGeneres

The Thor star also said he knows he’s in trouble when Pataky turns to Spanish while speaking to him.

“When I hear the Spanish directed at me, it’s usually unfortunate, controversial, aggressive situations,” he admitted. “So I’m just thinking, ‘What is she saying right now?’ and ‘What’s my comeback to this?’ When we’re fighting, basically — which is never! If she gets angry enough she’ll drop the English façade.”

Hemsworth also opened up to DeGeneres about sharing his love of surfing with his daughter, as evidenced by a video posted last month in which India held onto her dad as they rode the waves.

“I occasionally get back problems, and since I’ve started doing that, they’ve gotten worse,” he said with a laugh. “It’s like 20 pounds extra weight, but it’s also you’re being choked out. It’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu meets surfing.”

Hemsworth’s family has spent time in Australia with his buddy Matt Damon and his four children, although the Downsizing star has had some bad luck Down Under.

After previously revealing on DeGeneres’ show that his daughter Stella was stung by a jellyfish — a sting which Hemsworth admitted was “one of the worst I’ve ever seen” — Damon returned to give the country another chance. However, he had another unwanted wildlife encounter.

“We pull up to the café. He gets out of the car. He takes one step and takes a six-foot jump backwards and goes, ‘Oh my God, oh my God! ‘” Hemsworth recalled. “Huge big snake and he stood straight on him.”

Hemsworth decided, “I’m like, ‘You know what, you’re the problem!’ It’s not Australia.”