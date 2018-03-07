Chris Hemsworth Teaches His Daughter How to Surf During Family Camping Trip in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is making sure all of his kids are well-prepared for adulthood — including having surfing skills under their belts.

The Thor actor, 34, is on vacation in his native Australia and is sharing his love of surfing with his daughter India Rose.

The 5-year-old clearly has salt water in her veins as a video shared by the actor shows her fearlessly following her father into the ocean.

The grommet – which is what young surfers are known as – then jumped on her dad’s back and road a wave into shore with him.

“Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke),” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you coach Indi your the greatest, love u🤙🤙#familysurftrip @australia.”

His wife, actress Elsa Pataky, also shared the video and wrote, “My favourite people in the world having fun together, best papa ever!/Mis dos personas favoritas divirtiéndose juntos! Mejor papá del mundo! 😉😘.”

Pataky has also been getting in some surfing with the family all heading out together.

The couple has twin sons, 3-year-olds Sasha and Tristan, who were also on the family trip.

Hemsworth is also making sure they know the family trade. One of his boys was already able to stand up, with their proud dad showing a video of one of the twins riding a wave on a foam board.

In another sweet family clip, the couple helped their friend’s daughter jump rope beside the beach.

“Jump, jump, jump, jump” the two chanted together while Hemsworth began to shake his hips to the rhythm.

“It’s a true art and an original style I’ve developed, years of dedication #skippingworldchamps @elsapatakyconfidential @aprilmun@lukemun @australia,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth Admits His Career Put a Strain on His Marriage

Hemsworth recently told GQ Australia last year that the secret to their seven-year marriage is making quality time together a priority.

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he revealed. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

Still, he admitted that he and Pataky have had their fair share of relationship struggles, especially when it comes to balancing their home and work life.

“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he said. “In terms of work, [Elsa has] certainly given up more than I have. She’d like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and of course, I want that too. But I feel like I’m at this crucial point in my career, I’ve just got to set up for longevity or I’ll slip off.”