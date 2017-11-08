Chris Hemsworth may have the next generation Avenger right in his own family!

On Tuesday, the actor, 34, shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of him and one of his three kids on the set of his now-released Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok.

“The passing of the torch,” Hemsworth captioned the picture on Instagram and Twitter of his long-haired alter ego holding hands with the little one, who is dressed in a stars-and-stripes cape.

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to 3-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan as well as 5-year-old daughter India Rose.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: A Thor Proposal! Watch a Man Take Over Showing to Propose to Pregnant Girlfriend on Big Screen

The father of three previously joked that his kids are “wildly unimpressed” with his movie career when he brought them onto the set.

“They were like, ‘This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t,” Hemsworth told E! News in October.

The proud parent is currently having a blast with his other superhero friends shooting Avengers: Infinity War.

“We’re shooting [the next] Avengers [movie] at the moment, and we did a scene the other day with Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo — and all of us were sitting there, going, ‘Who knows if we’re ever going to get a chance to do this again, and what a ride it’s been,’ ” Hemsworth recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Hopefully that’s a friendship that will carry for a long, long time. I’m very lucky.”