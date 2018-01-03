Joanna Gaines on Whether She and Chip Are Strict Parents to Their Four Kids

Jen Juneau
January 03, 2018 12:15 PM

Between their HGTV empire and parenting four kids (plus one more on the way!), Chip and Joanna Gaines are one busy couple.

But the Fixer Upper stars make it work — at least partly because they know how to strike a balance when it comes to rule enforcing.

“I grew up in an environment that was pretty much ‘back by dark’ — [my parents] didn’t generally know what we were doing, and it was all good, clean fun,” Chip, 43, tells PEOPLE.  “So I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be a wild parent.’ ”

He continues, “And when I got to be a parent, I don’t know what it is about it … I feel a little bit like a drill sergeant sometimes. Some elements of my personality, as a parent, I’m not real crazy about.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines: Why the Fixer Upper Stars Will Always Choose Family over Fame

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Luckily, Joanna is there to provide a little bit of smoothness when it comes to disciplining daughters Emmie Kay, 7, and Ella Rose, 11, plus sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 12.

“It’s funny, I’m a little more laid back than I thought I’d be,” she says. “[There are] certain things that I really care about, but I think the funny part, with Chip, is just the video games, the TV. That’s where he kinda gets a little strict. It’s, ‘You go play outside.’ ”

Late night dance party 😂 #emmielou #lalaland

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Ok fine… ten more minutes. #bedtime #brothers #buildingstuff

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gainesstreaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.

“I think I’m like, a quarter Amish,” Chip jokes. “I’ve got some glitch in me [where] I don’t like normal technological advances.”

“I don’t even know what’s gonna happen when the girls start asking to wear makeup, but we keep telling our kids they don’t get a phone until they go off to college,”  explains Joanna, 39.

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

RELATED: Tour Pregnant Joanna Gaines’ “All Time Favorite” Fixer Upper, Designed for Her Sister Mary Kay (Who Is Also Expecting!)

A surprising aspect of his daughters’ future that Chip doesn’t see himself being so tough on? Dating. “I’ve got buddies who are like, ‘Oh, can you imagine your girls dating?’ ” he says. “I think I’m gonna be a good dad when it comes to that.”

“That’s where I’m gonna turn on the crazy,” Joanna says.

“I want my kids to date, I want them to go out,” Chip continues. “I just remember great experiences as a kid, you know? Driving your car for the first time, picking up a young lady on a date for the first time. All those were little milestones to some extent.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now