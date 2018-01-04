How Chip Gaines Went from 'Done' with Having More Babies to Getting Ready for No. 5 with Joanna

According to Joanna Gaines, her husband Chip was singing a different tune just a few short months ago.

The Fixer Upper stars are currently expecting their fifth child, they announced Tuesday — but the dad-to-be wasn’t always so sure about adding to their brood that also includes sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 12, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 7, and Ella Rose, 11.

“Chip thinks we’re done,” Joanna, 39, told PEOPLE in June, explaining of her own desires, “I would love to have another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ ”

“Emmie has never really wanted one, and now she’s like, ‘Okay. I want a brother or sister,’ ” added Joanna. “So I’m thinking that might be a sign.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

What a night ✨✨ #silobration A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Chip Gaines Reveals the Night That Led to Baby No. 5: “A Little Too Romantic of a Concert”



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The change in plans was initiated in October, when the couple attended a concert so swoon worthy that “one thing led to another” naturally.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” Chip, 43, tweeted on Tuesday.

“Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

RELATED GALLERY: 12 Photos That Prove Chip and Pregnant Joanna Gaines Have Parenting Down Pat

In late October, the spouses appeared to mysteriously switch their stances on adding to their household. “We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” Chip told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK. (The current season of Fixer Upper is the couple’s last.)

“For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies,” he added, as his wife chimed in, “Maybe. We have different answers.”

Joanna and Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

But both parents-to-be are fully on board now — in fact, according to Joanna, her husband already has a hunch about the sex of baby No. 5.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy,” she captioned a Wednesday ultrasound video.