Chip Gaines Reveals the Night That Led to Baby No. 5: 'A Little Too Romantic of a Concert'

Chip Gaines is sharing a hint as to how his fifth baby reached conception.

The Fixer Upper star and his costar and wife, Joanna Gaines, announced Tuesday that they were expecting their fifth child together on social media.

The father of four shared how their next baby came about in a hilarious tweet, writing, “Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Before his tweet, Chip, 43, let fans know on Instagram about their pregnancy, writing, “Gaines party of 7… (If you’re still confused… WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” along with a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna, 39, shows off hers under a grey sweater.

The couple is already parents to children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

“Congrats @joannagaines & @chipgaines! We can’t wait to meet #BabyGaines. #FixerUpper #GrowingUpGaines,” the network tweeted.

The pair previously teased the baby news before their announcement on Tuesday.

“Anytime she asks for some pickles on top of that ice cream you know what that means,” Chip said in a video that hinted at the pregnancy. “That hasn’t been in five or six years Chip,” Joanna responded before he added: “I feel eerily due one.”

On Monday, the mother-to-be wrote subtle clues in a caption for a photo on Instagram.

“New year, new hope… Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet. #2018,” she said.

