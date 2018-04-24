Chip Gaines Jokes He Likes Joanna Pregnant Because He Used to Date 'Bigger-Boned Girls'

Chip Gaines is a big fan of wife Joanna Gaines’ pregnancy curves.

The Fixer Upper stars — who are expecting their fifth child, a baby boy — got candid during an appearance on Today, Tuesday, to promote Joanna’s new cookbook, Magnolia Table.

“Prior to my relationship with Joanna, I always dated slightly bigger-boned girls,” Chip, 43, volunteered. “So whenever Jo’s pregnant, it’s kind of my thing. It’s kind of my jam.”

Joanna, who turned 40 last week, was ready to quickly change the subject. “Let’s talk about chicken pot pie,” she said, laughing.

The couple are already parents to sons Drake, 12, and Duke, 9, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8. While Chip said he’s “nervous” about the large age gap between the siblings, Joanna is excited to have “a lot of little helpers” this time around.

But having older kids means they also have strong opinions — and, unfortunately for the Gaines ladies, they’re about to be outnumbered.

“Me and the boys were team boy, and the girls were team girl, so we had two boys and two girls,” Chip explained. “So of course Jo and I said, ‘This is really upsetting the balance of power. The boys might be able to outvote from here ’til kingdom come.’ ”

But Joanna sees the bright side — now she gets to pick the baby’s name.

“I want a ‘C’ name, he wants a ‘D’ name,” she explained. “I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name.”

Chip joked that they’re “a house divided” over the moniker — and he’s just trying to stick to tradition.

“Oldest boy named Drake, second is Duke, so I’m hoping for a ‘D,’ ” he said.

Kicking off the official launch of my cookbook, Magnolia Table,​ on the @todayshow this morning! We'll be on during the 8 a.m. hour (in your local time zone) #MagnoliaTableCookbook pic.twitter.com/nD5oY7qAX3 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) April 24, 2018

Chip also had some fun outside of Rockefeller Plaza, supporting his wife and her new cookbook by holding up a sign that read, “I [Heart] Joanna Gaines!” among Today fans.

“Jo’s cookbook is officially out! Let me tell you, she’s poured her heart into this book, and I couldn’t be more proud. I think your belly is gonna love it as much as mine does,” he captioned a silly video of himself cheering with the poster.

Joanna also shared a photo captioned, “Thanks for the support @chipgaines.”