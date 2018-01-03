Chip Gaines 'Swears' Baby on the Way Is a Boy as Joanna Shares Sweet Ultrasound Video

Could the Gaines family be adding another dose of blue to their brood? Chip Gaines certainly thinks so!

The Fixer Upper pro and his wife and costar Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they would be adding a fifth child to their household — and on Wednesday, Joanna used Instagram to share her baby’s ultrasound.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ #5,” the 39-year-old captioned the cute clip.

Joanna and Chip, 43, shared their exciting news with a hilarious snap featuring Joanna’s baby bump and Chip dressed in a similarly colored shirt, poking his own belly out while his wife places a hand on it.

“Gaines party of 7 … (If you’re still confused … WE ARE PREGNANT),” wrote the fifth-time dad-to-be, who shares sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 12, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 7, and Ella, 11, with Joanna.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Following their Tuesday reveal, Chip used Twitter to confess how baby No. 5’s conception became a reality — and it was all about the romance (and the music).

“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back … the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” he wrote.

“Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”