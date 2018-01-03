'WE ARE PREGNANT!' Chip and Joanna Gaines Expecting Fifth Child Together

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be fixing up a nursery soon!

The Fixer Upper stars announced they are expecting their fifth child together on Instagram Tuesday.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip, 43, wrote along with a photo of the couple cradling his fake baby bump while Joanna, 39, shows off hers under a grey sweater.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The couple are already parents to children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

“Congrats @joannagaines & @chipgaines! We can’t wait to meet #BabyGaines. #FixerUpper #GrowingUpGaines,” the network tweeted.

The pair previously teased the baby news before their announcement on Tuesday.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“New year, new hope… Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet. #2018,” the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram Monday.

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

In November, Chip revealed he was eager to get back to growing his family.

“We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he told Houston ABC affiliate, KTRK. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe . . . try to make some more babies.”

While his wife wasn’t exactly on board. “Maybe . . . We have different answers,” she said.

The couple seem to have swapped opinions on the subject in the last few months. Back in June, Joanna told PEOPLE, “I would love another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.”

And in September, Joanna told PEOPLE: “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

Fixer Upper airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on HGTV.