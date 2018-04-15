Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Video of 'Cutie' Chicago — and She Looks Just Like Her Siblings

Chicago West is ready for her close-up!

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her 12-week-old daughter with her Snapchat followers on Saturday, giving another look at her third child with husband Kanye West.

“Say hi! Hi cutie,” the 37-year-old reality star is heard telling the baby, who sweetly smiles and kicks in response as she lays on a pink blanket.

Fans got their first glimpse of the newborn a few weeks after her birth in Kylie Jenner‘s video announcing the birth of her own baby girl, Stormi, born on Feb. 1.

Since then, Chicago has made a few appearances on Kardashian West’s social media pages, including a mother-daughter selfie sporting bear filters as well as a few snaps of the cutie on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a slew of photos from Easter celebrations at Jenner’s house, including the first shot of her family of five with West, 4½-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she captioned the shot on Instagram. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

After two pregnancies plagued by health troubles, the makeup mogul turned to a surrogate to carry baby No. 3. But with a gestational carrier came a tough question: boy or girl?

Kardashian West opened up about the decision with Elle, explaining how she and her husband opted to go with a female embryo.

“It’s a really tricky thing. What sex do you put in?” she told the magazine for its cover story. “I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”