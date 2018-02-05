North, Saint and Chicago: See Their First Baby Photos Side by Side

Chicago West has made her debut — and it’s an adorable one.

The world got their first glimpse of the 3-week-old daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West on Sunday in Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy and birth announcement video for her own daughter.

Wrapped in a white blanket, baby Chi is nestled in her Aunt Kylie’s arms as Kardashian West, 37, reveals the name she and West have chosen for their newest addition.

“She looks completely different,” said Jenner, 20, in the video montage — titled “To Our Daughter” — adding of her new niece, “She’s so little.”

Chicago, North and Saint West Kylie Jenner/YouTube; Kim Kardashian West (2)

Although there are obvious early resemblances between Chicago and her big siblings Saint, 2, and North, 4½ — including a full head of dark hair — their first photos were quite different.

West, 40, didn’t share the first glimpse of North until she was 10 weeks old, unveiling a candid shot of the baby girl looking over her mom’s shoulder on the Kris Jenner Show in August 2013.

Little Saint’s first officially shared snap wasn’t until almost 3 months of age, when Kardashian West offered the world a peek at her son dressed in a white thermal onesie, sound asleep as he lay with his arms up in the air.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West with baby Chicago Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Chicago was born Jan. 15, with her mom announcing her arrival the following day and sharing her moniker three days after that.

“I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy),” Kardashian West’s sister Khloé Kardashian — who’s expecting a little one of her own — tweeted following the reveal.