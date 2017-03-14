Cheyenne Jackson Says Life as a New Dad to Twins with Husband Jason Landau ‘Is a Tired Like We Have Never Known’

Cheyenne Jackson‘s new normal is life at home with his babies.

The American Horror Story actor chatted with PEOPLE Saturday at the Family Equality Council’s 2017 Impact Awards. in Beverly Hills, California, about his dynamic with husband Jason Landau and their 5-month-old twins Willow and Ethan.

“It is a tired like we have never known,” Jackson, 41, admitted with a laugh. “But that is the payoff. They’re doing great in every way.”

The spouses confess they are smitten by their children (“We had a family reunion recently and we all sat in a circle around them, and just watched them for hours,” Jackson says), but it’s a little early to tell which dad each twin takes after. That doesn’t mean they aren’t developing their own personalities, though.

“It’s funny, because they are around us (always), it is crazy how their [personalities] are developing as natural personalities,” shares Landau, an entrepreneur. “It’s not from us, we’re not imposing anything on them, and it’s very natural.”

He continues, “Ethan is very sensitive, funny and playful, and Willow is serious business. But if you put her in her bouncer, she is in heaven, and she bounces on one leg, then the other, laughing and crying, crying and laughing.”

Becoming parents to twins was a huge decision, but Jackson says he and his husband were committed 100 percent from the start.

“We are all in. We decided that we were going to do this,” the seasoned Broadway star says, explaining, “I took six months off so that I could be a stay-at-home dad.”

“It’s been really amazing, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Jackson adds.