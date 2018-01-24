Mom mode “Activated” — Cher Lloyd is pregnant!

The X Factor UK alum is expecting her first child with husband Craig Monk, she announced on Instagram Wednesday alongside a black-and-white photo showing off her baby bump.

“I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!” she captioned the post.

“We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all,” added the mom-to-be, 24. “I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.”

“And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!” continued Lloyd, who tied the knot with her husband in a November 2013 surprise ceremony.

Added the British pop singer, “Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Lloyd and Monk, 27, began dating in 2011 after he reportedly fitted her for hair extensions. They confirmed their engagement about nine months later, in January 2012.

Although Lloyd stayed mum leading up to her wedding, the “Swagger Jagger” singer has repeatedly talked about her connection with her now-husband.

“I feel like being with Craig has changed me a lot. I feel I’m a lot more calm, I haven’t got an attitude any more,” she told MTV U.K. in 2012. “I have learned to appreciate things a lot more now [that] I’m with him.”