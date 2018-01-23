Chelsea Peretti's Baby Slept Through the Night — and Mindy Kaling Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Moms stick together!

Chelsea Peretti — who welcomed son Beaumont Gino with husband Jordan Peele in July — got some love on Tuesday from fellow first-time mom Mindy Kaling in a sweet exchange on Twitter.

Peretti had a lot to celebrate. Not only did Peele’s film Get Out pick up four Oscar nods in the morning’s 90th Academy Awards nomination announcement — including Best Picture and Best Director — but their baby boy also slept through the night.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS,” Peretti, 39, tweeted first, adding a sea of heart and exclamation mark emojis.

“AND OUR BABY SLEPT THRU THE NITE W NO MILK,” she added later, with a similar string of excited emojis.

That’s what got Kaling talking. Responded The Office alum, 38, on Twitter, “This may be the most exciting relatable news I’ve heard all morning.”

“IT TRULY PUT ME OVER THE TOP,” Peretti responded.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kaling may have a little ways to go until her 5-week-old daughter Katherine Swati is sleeping through the night, but in the meantime, she already has cooler wheels than most adults.

Over the weekend, the star gave followers the tiniest glimpse of her baby girl, snug inside a decked-out pink patterned stroller from the collection CYBEX by Jeremy Scott.

The stroller’s fabric boasts gold cherubs — some holding dollar signs — black-and-gold wheels and one amazing standout detail: gold wings.

“First walk. Gold rims and wings,” Kaling captioned the outdoor image. “Thank you @itsjeremyscott @cybex_global #CYBEXbyJeremyScott ❤️”

But her shiny ride isn’t the only gift Katherine’s mama has received from her high-profile pals.

Last week, Jimmy Fallon sent the star a sweet care package consisting of red-and-white-striped pajamas and two organic cotton rattles: one in the shape of an owl and one in the shape of a ball with “Z Z Z Z” embroidered on it.

And of course, Fallon’s new board book, Everything Is MAMA, made it into the pile too. Wrote Kaling on her Instagram Story, “Maternity leave was lit today.”