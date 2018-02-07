Celeb Babies Make Their Digital Debut

The Facebook founder and wife Priscilla didn't welcome their new baby girl into the world with just a sweet status update – they also pledged to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to charity, in order to make the world a better place for Max and the next generation of children, he wrote. "Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future," reads their open letter to their daughter. "Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully."