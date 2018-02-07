Babies
Celeb Babies Make Their Digital Debut
Welcome to the world (wide web)! Kylie Jenner welcomes daughter Stormi, Kevin Hart shows off his adorable son Kenzo, Pink and Jameson melt the internet, and more social stars introduce their babies online
STORMI WEBSTER: INSTAGRAM
Almost a week after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the new mom shared a photo of her holding her daughter's finger with the simple caption, "Stormi." She completed the post with an angel emoji. In the sweet snap, baby Stormi can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom's perfectly pink manicured hand.
KENZO KASH HART: INSTAGRAM
Kevin Hart shared a photo of himself cradling his newborn son, who made his social media debut in November 2017. "Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning," he wrote. "Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh …Wifey gets the amazing Photocred."
JAMESON MOON HART: INSTAGRAM
He's here! Pink posted a pic of herself with her newborn son, her second child with Carey Hart, on Dec. 26. The couple mentioned in 2010 while expecting daughter Willow, 5, that they loved the name Jameson for a boy. "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason," the singer told Access Hollywood at the time. "[Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson — we like whiskey. That's a no brainer."
DREAM KARDASHIAN: INSTAGRAM
"Today was amazing. I am so lucky!! Thank you [Chyna] for having our baby and being so strong! I love you so much and can't wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and Appreciate both of you," the new dad wrote alongside a snap of his and fiancé Blac Chyna's newborn baby girl — born Nov. 10 — on Instagram.
JOURNEY RIVER GREEN: INSTAGRAM
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's third child may have made his Instagram debut three months after coming into the world, but the wait was well worth it! The New Girl alum shared a mother-son selfie on Instagram on Oct. 26. The couple is also parents to sons Noah Shannon, 4, and Bodhi Ransom, 2, as well as to 14-year-old Kassius, Green's son from a previous relationship.
VALENTINA ANGELINA JONAS: TWITTER
Kevin Jonas has a new little "Lovebug" to dote on. The former Jonas Brothers member and his wife Danielle welcomed their second child on Thursday, Oct. 27, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The father-of-two shared the first photo of the pair's newborn daughter, Valentina, calling her his "newest love."
DAISY JOSEPHINE SUDEIKIS: INSTAGRAM
She's here! Olivia Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child together — a girl! — on Oct. 11, which also happened to be International Day of the Girl. "There goes the neighborhood," Wilde wrote, captioning a pic of the couple's daughter resting on an oversized plush lamb. "Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl."
ANACΑ NICOLI: INSTAGRAM
Candice Swanepoel's little angel has arrived! The Victoria's Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their first child, son Anacã, on Oct. 5, shared the news on Instagram. "Life is sweet," she wrote, captioning a snap of little boy.
DUSTY ROSE LEVINE: INSTAGRAM
Adam Levine has a new Angel to love! The Maroon 5 frontman and his Victoria's Secret model-wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child together — a girl they named Dusty Rose — on Sept. 21. "Words can't describe," Prinsloo wrote alongside a pic of Dusty laying on dad Adam's chest.
LULA ROSE GARDNER: INSTAGRAM
Hello, Lula! Liv Tyler and fiancé David Gardner welcomed their second child together on July 8, 2016, and introduced the newborn to fans on Instagram two days later. "We are sooooo happy heart exploding with love!!!!!" Tyler wrote on her account, alongside a sweet photo of Gardner cuddling with the sleeping infant.
SAMUEL THOMAS LOWE: INSTAGRAM
Former Bachelor Sean Lowe and wife Catherine introduced their baby boy to the world on Instagram. "Samuel Thomas, I think I'm in love," Giudici Lowe captioned a photo cradling her new bundle of joy while resting in a hospital bed.
SHANE MANESS: INSTAGRAM
Erika Christensen is already a pro at Parenthood! The actress shared the first photo of her newborn daughter with husband Cole on Instagram. "Week one down with the new BFF," writes Christensen on the sweet snap that shows the new mom planting a kiss on her baby's cheek. "Our girl Shane is killing the newborn game."
KIRRA MAX BOHAN: INSTAGRAM
Audrina Patridge just showed us baby Kirra's … socks! The former Hills star took a stroll with her newborn daughter and documented the outing on her Instagram account. "To tell you the truth, I haven't stopped staring at her since she arrived," Patridge wrote on her blog. "There are no words to describe the amount of love I have for her… I never thought I could feel so many feelings for someone so small."
AIDAN CLINTON MEZVINSKY: TWITTER
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton introduced her second little one with a sweet hospital photo. "At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan's arrival. We are blessed," she captioned a snapshot of her and husband Marc Mezvinsky admiring their newborn. Former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton also celebrated their grandchild with adorable pictures. "Aidan has made two dads very happy this Father's Day. Hillary and I are thrilled for Marc and Chelsea," Bill wrote on Twitter. "What a joy being with our new grandson, Aidan. So grateful," added Hillary. Aidan joins 20-month-old big sister Charlotte in the famous family.
MONTGOMERY ARGO RIKAART-SUDDUTH: INSTAGRAM
The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart and husband Robert Sudduth shared a touching message along with a black-and-white photo of their first child. "We fight hate, fear, bigotry, homophobia and injustice in the world with love, intellect and enlightenment," Rikaart wrote on Instagram. "In the truest and most pure definitions of the latter words, it is with full hearts that Rob and I take great pride in introducing our son, Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth…He is light and love and magic." The new addition arrived June 12 in Roseville, California, via surrogate.
ODE MOUNTAIN DELORENZO MALONE: INSTAGRAM
"The best weekend of our lives!!! What an incredible blessing to be chosen by this amazing, kind, gentle and beautiful soul to be his parents," actress Jena Malone captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn and his parents. "Humbled and in complete awe that we get to experience the most ancient and transcendent love that exists." The baby boy is the first child for Malone and boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo, who posted an adorable video of Ode's first moments home.
STORY GOLDBERG: INSTAGRAM
Soleil Moon Frye and husband Jason Goldberg announced the arrival of their fourth child with a cute-and-cuddly photo. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy Story," the mom wrote. The newborn joins siblings Poet Sienna Rose, 10, Jagger Joseph Blue, 8, and brother Lyric Sonny Roads, 2.
BOOMER ROBERT PHELPS: INSTAGRAM
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife (then-fiancée) Nicole Johnson didn't waste any time kicking off son Boomer's Instagram presence. "As my very first Mothers Day winds down I could not be more thankful for my lil family … Some of the best moments for me today were watching how incredible of a dad @m_phelps00 will be to our little one," the new mom captioned an adorable photo of the newborn. Phelps shared a number of pictures of his own, writing "Best feeling I have ever felt in my life," alongside one sweet hospital snap.
JOSEPHINE KATE GAVIGAN: INSTAGRAM
"I am endlessly grateful for her safe arrival and my heart is so full of love that it threatens to burst," Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw captioned her fourth child's first appearance on social media. Husband Christopher Gavigan also posted the newborn snapshot on his account, adding "Welcome to our newest amp sweetest little one. Our hearts are bursting in so many ways."
LUNA SIMONE STEPHENS: INSTAGRAM
It's clear Baby Luna is already a natural in front of the camera – just like her mom, Chrissy Teigen! The model showed the new addition to her and John Legend's family with a sweet shot of mother and daughter cuddling on the deck. And Teigen even revealed that the bundle of joy already has a nickname, captioning the post "Hi my Lulu!"
SAINT WEST: INSTAGRAM
The newest addition to the Kardashian-West family made his debut on mom Kim's website and Instagram account ... but it was just a close-up shot of his tiny hand holding Kim's finger. One month later, Kardashian posted a pic of Saint's sweet face – and the entire Internet melted.a
OWEN BARTLETT: INSTAGRAM
He's here! Glee star Heather Morris introduced son Owen, her second child with husband Taylor Hubbell, on Feb. 11, via Instagram. "I can't tell you how amazing an experience to go from a cesarean and having a VBAC … but I did it with the loving help of my husband, Dr and family … and of course this little guy," she captioned the sweet pic.
FREDDIE REIGN: INSTAGRAM
Six days after welcoming their first child in Los Angeles, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and friend Briana Jungwirth showed off the adorable new addition on Instagram. "Meet my little lad, Freddie," Tomlinson captioned a photo of his son cuddled up against his chest. Meanwhile, Jungwirth shared a pic of the "Love of my life" getting a smooch in their hospital bed.
TALON BARTELL: INSTAGRAM
Soccer star Landon Donovan has celebrated a lot of victories over the course of his career, but we think this one might be the cutest of them all. The former U.S. Men's National Team captain presented his newborn son, Talon Bartell, to the world with a sweet family photo of himself, wife Hannah Bartell and their bundle of joy. "I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of wonderful things in my life but nothing comes close to being a father," Donovan captioned the shot … and then, we assume, the crowd went wild.
JASMINE JOHNSON: INSTAGRAM
"Christmas came early!" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson captioned the first photo of his newborn daughter, Jasmine, which was taken just minutes after her birth on Dec. 16. "We're extremely grateful," Johnson wrote. "Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe… Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday." He even offered other new fathers a little bit of advice, adding: "The goal of ‘being better’ will never steer you wrong. Trust me."
MAXIMA CHAN ZUCKERBERG: FACEBOOK
The Facebook founder and wife Priscilla didn't welcome their new baby girl into the world with just a sweet status update – they also pledged to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to charity, in order to make the world a better place for Max and the next generation of children, he wrote. "Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future," reads their open letter to their daughter. "Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully."
SAYLOR JAMES CUTLER: INSTAGRAM
A week after giving birth to her third child with husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari posted an adorable selfie of herself holding her new baby girl. "Really sad about missing my 10 year high school reunion last night ... so many people I wanted to see ... but at least I have aa good excuse," the Laguna Beach alum captioned the November 2015 photo.a
JOSEY HOLLIS DORSEY: INSTAGRAM
Naya Rivera and then-husband Ryan Dorsey gave us a Halloween treat by introducing their 6-week-old on Instagram on Halloween. "Trick or treat from my Skeleton Boy," Dorsey wrote below his pic, with Rivera captioning hers simply, "Trick or treat!"
JAGGER SNOW ROSS: TWITTER
She's only 8 weeks old, but Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's baby girl, Jagger, is already a pro in front of the camera! The couple introduced their new addition to the world with a sweet family portrait that Simpson captioned with the sweet message, "We love her so much. She's everything!"
EVA JAMES JENNER: INSTAGRAM
Just two months after Brandon and Leah Jenner welcomed daughter Eva James in July, Leah officially introduced her to the world with a sweet Instagram photo of their baby girl all cuddled up with her mama. "It's an honor, little one," Leah captioned the photo, but it's safe to say the honor is all ours.
MAX RED CASPE: INSTAGRAM
After welcoming a baby boy with husband David Caspe in May, former Marry Me star Casey Wilson introduced her 3-month-old son, Max Red Caspe (who bears a striking resemblance to his dad – peek that romper) to the world via Insta on Sept. 10.
ERIC THOMAS DECKER II: INSTAGRAM
They made it to the end zone! A few days after welcoming her second child with pro football player husband Eric, country star Jessie James Decker took to Instagram to share the first photos of her baby boy, Eric Thomas Decker II. "We are so overwhelmed with love and feeling so blessed to have him join our family," she captioned the photo of the newborn, little brother to Vivianne Rose, 17 months.
RYAN AVA ERHARD ROSENBERG: INSTAGRAM
After months of teasing photos, Haylie Duff finally introduced the world to her chubby-cheeked first-born, Ryan Ava, on Instagram. The snap, however, was well worth waiting for: Her mini-me sported a smirk and a pink bathing suit on "baby's first vacation." She then posted another picture to celebrate 16 weeks of adorableness.
SLOANE AVA SIMONE HAGGERTY: INSTAGRAM
Macklemore lullabies are now on repeat! The rapper became a first-time dad on May 29, but kept the birth – and his June wedding to Sloane's mother Tricia Davis in June – under wraps until August, when he shared this Instagram with a link to a new song dedicated to his new little lady. All together now: Aww!
LEO THAMES NEWMAN: INSTAGRAM
This candid photo of Jaime King and Kyle Newman's second child, Leo Thames, meeting his godmother, Taylor Swift, will make your heart swell to no end. "My loves meet," King's caption reads. Although the pic is the first real look we got of the Newmans' newest addition, Swift also shared a sweet snap of Leo's tiny hand grasping her finger.
RYAN CARSON CURRY: INSTAGRAM
NBA player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha welcomed their second daughter in July 2015. A week after the announcement, Ayesha took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of Ryan Carson's full head of hair, while Dad posted this snap. "I wonder how many kisses you've gotten from your daddy, Riley and I already," Mom wrote.
HOLT FISHER SMITH: INSTAGRAM
Tiffani Thieseen welcomed her second child with husband Brady Smith on July 1, introducing her son Holt Fisher Smith to the world with a sweet brother-sister snapshot the mom posted on Instagram the following day. "Yesterday Harper got a little brother!" she captioned the photo.
QUIRIN LOVE HOWARD: TWITTER
Meet the newest heir to Terrence Howard's empire! The actor shared the first photo of his newborn son, Quirin Love, after the pair enjoyed father-and-son naptime. Howard also used his Twitter post to explain the significance of his son's name: "A mythical 1/2 dragon 1/2 lion who glides above the land so as not to harm even a blade of grass."
JAMES REYNOLDS: INSTAGRAM
Parents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been gushing about genetically blessed daughter James since her December 2014 birth, but we didn't receive physical proof of her existence until Reynolds posted this Instagram photo in May 2015. He captioned the sweet pic, "Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one." Hopefully, little James will inherit her parents' silly sense of humor.
WOLFE LEE: INSTAGRAM
Kimora Lee Simmons posted this selfie with her son after a very all-natural birth. "Thank you also to my special 'nurse Maureen' and team that helped get this 11 pounder OUT of me," she added to the photo's caption.
WILDER FRANCES: INSTAGRAM
"Meet the newest love of our life, Wilder Frances Faison," CaCee Cobb captioned a tranquil photo of her adorable, sleeping newborn with husband Donald Faison. Jessica Simpson shared her own photo with the baby girl, who will be her goddaughter.
SILAS RANDALL TIMBERLAKE: INSTAGRAM
Justin Timberlake debuted his new mascot – we mean newborn – wearing a mini Memphis Grizzlies jersey in his mama Jessica Biel's arms. "The Timberlakes are ready!! GO GRIZZ!" the Tennessee-born dad captioned the photo.
SASHA PIQUé: INSTAGRAM
Those blue eyes! Shakira posted an adorable snapshot of her 10-week-old on Wednesday while the two took a stroll together. Hey, we were due for another peek. "The name Sasha is of Greek and Russian descent and means 'defender of mankind' and 'warrior,'" the newborn's birth announcement read.a
BROOKLYN ELISABETH: INSTAGRAM
"Happy Easter!" Vanessa Lachey captioned the first photo of Brooklyn Elisabeth, her face obscured by a white knit bunny hat. Like father, like daughter? Nick dressed up like a bunny for the holiday, too.a
ISAIAH MICHAEL FISHER: INSTAGRAM
Clearly, Carrie Underwood's little one takes after his daddy, Mike Fisher: Isaiah, who was born Feb. 27,a looks very comfortable holding a mini hockey stick as he naps peacefully. "The Predators are in the playoffs! Just waiting to get called up! #PutMeInCoach," Underwood captioned the Instagram photo.a
SAILOR GENE GARDNER: INSTAGRAM
Liv Tyler loves emojis almost as she loves her newborn, Sailor Gene, who was born on Feb. 11. Tyler posted this loving shot with her baby on Easter, making sure to caption the pic with 10 palm tree emojis, among others, and to tag proud dad David Gardner.a
REIGN ASTON DISICK: INSTAGRAM
We'll have to wait a little longer for a selfie with North West, but mom Kourtney Kardashian did share an adorable snap of her 3-month-old with partner Scott Disick. "My little turtle dove angel baby boy," she wrote on Instagram, months after sharing an initial peek at her little one's tiny hand.
DASHIEL EDAN JOVOVICH-ANDERSON: INSTAGRAM
We're just glad Milla Jovovich and husband Paul W.S. Anderson didn't go with "Toilet Bowl," the name their 7-year-old girl, Ever Gabo, had suggested for their new daughter. The Resident Evil actress posted this cute close-up with nine heart emojis – and not one too many.
SCARLETT MAY STUBER: INSTAGRAM
If you didn't audibly "awww" upon viewing this, you're probably a monster (we kid!). In late March, Molly Sims posted this sweet selfie – elegantly captioned with "#grateful" and a pink heart emoji – of her week-old baby girl sleeping soundly on Mom's chest.
IONI JAMES CONRAN: INSTAGRAM
Model Coco Rocha just struck her sweetest pose of all: The new mama stares lovingly at her newborn girl in this adorable shot, jokingly captioning it "#Creeper."
BLUES ANTHONY PARÉ KASTNER: INSTAGRAM
Mad Men star Jessica Paré's new baby boy (and first child) with boyfriend John Kastner looks awfully cozy in the arms of big sister Summer Lee, 10, Kastner's daughter.
PAULINE SINCLAIR: FACEBOOK
Vin Diesel (given name: Mark Sinclair), who recently revealed that his third child with girlfriend Paloma Jiménez was named after his late costar Paul Walker, posted a touching shot with his new baby girl. The actor captioned the photo with lyrics from Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World": "I hear babies crying/I watch them grow/They'll learn much more/Than I'll ever know/And I think to myself/What a wonderful world."
GENESIS ALI: INSTAGRAM
We thought his footprints were pretty adorable, but nothing could prepare us for the cuteness that followed when Alicia Keys took to Instagram to introduce the new addition she and husband Swizz Beatz welcomed on Dec. 27, 2014. In addition to a family portrait, she showed off a mommy-son Insta, writing, "Motherhood is a miracle that continues to unfold."
LUNA MAE AKOSIN: INSTAGRAM
"Feeling so, so blessed this angel just landed in our arms," Leonor Varela wrote on Instagram after welcoming her second child, a daughter, with producer Lucas Akoskin on Feb. 25. And we're feeling so, so overjoyed that she shared this sweet snap.
LACHLYN HOPE GOSSELAAR: INSTAGRAM
"She's a 'mouth-breather' like her Daddy," Mark-Paul Gosselaar joked when debuting "sweet little angel" Lachlyn, his second child with wife Catriona (he also has two children from a previous marriage). The baby was born on Feb. 17, giving the Saved By the Bell star's brood "2 boys, 2 girls, too perfect," as he said on Twitter. "I love big families."
HUTTON MICHAEL CAMERON: INSTAGRAM
No sibling rivalry here! Beverley Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron let 22-month-old daughter Kenzie lead the reveal of their newborn son, born Jan. 28. "Kenzie is proud to announce the arrival of her sweet baby brother, Hutton! Thank you for all the love and well wishes!" Mitchell posted on social media to accompany a black-and-white photo of the duo.
SUMMER RAIN RUTLER: TWITTER
At 5 months old, Christina Aguilera's little girl with fiancé Matt Rutler proved she takes after her pop star mom. "Watch out … another one's getting ready to conquer the world! #driven #diva2," Aguilera Tweeted about her daughter, born in August 2014, who sported a bright pink dress and a statement diaper that aptly read "Lil Diva" for her big debut.
VIVIENNE MARGARET MACARTHUR: BLOG
Four days after Ali Larter's daughter arrived on Jan. 15, the second-time mom posted her new baby's photo on her blog, sharing that she and husband Hayes MacArthur "couldn't be more excited." And the newborn is already winning over 4-year-old big brother Theodore: "She came bearing gifts for her brother: Batman sheets and lots of gummy bears!!! 7.5 lbs. of love," the actress wrote.
REIGN ASTON DISICK: INSTAGRAM
Her reality family tends to bare it all on social media, but Kourtney Kardashian gave just a tease of her third child. "Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick," she wrote of her son, born Dec. 14. We've got to hand it to them for being a bit discreet.
FRANCES COLE FALLON: INSTAGRAM
Jimmy Fallon gave his Tonight Show social media team first dibs on photos of his second daughter, whose arrival he announced on-air in December. The next day, the proud new papa sent a quick Tweet on behalf of his baby girl. "Franny sends her thanks," he wrote.
AVA GRACE POBRE: BLOG
It's the look of love for proud new mama Stacy Keibler, who showed off her 3-month-old daughter (born Aug. 20) in a sweet black-and-white snapshot on her website. "Ava has graced us with such joy, such light and such love – we never saw it coming," the actress shares. "She is our special little lady, and I couldn't be more thankful for how she has opened my heart."
EMERSON SPENCER STONE: INSTAGRAM
Hello, sunshine! "In bed with a blonde this morning. He's super sweet," Lindsay Price wrote of her wake-up call with the newborn. The actress and her husband, Top Chef Duels host Curtis Stone, welcomed second son Emerson on Sept. 16, and a sous chef was born.
FUTURE ZAHIR WILBURN: INSTAGRAM
Sneak peek! Ciara gave the world a glimpse of her bundle of joy's tiny arm via Instagram after he was born on May 19. And how did the baby acquire his unusual moniker? He's named after his daddy, rapper-producer Future.
HAZEL KRASINSKI: TWITTER
"Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy," new dad John Krasinski Tweeted in May, several months after wife Emily Blunt gave birth to their daughter in February.
OTIS ALEXANDER SUDEIKIS: TWITTER
It's an aww-some introduction! Mom Olivia Wilde snuggled up to her baby boy in the photo she shared on Twitter in April, three days after he joined the actress and fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
AXL JACK DUHAMEL: INSTAGRAM
Josh Duhamel revealed that "life is good" in the first Instagram photo of his son, whom he welcomed in August 2013 with then-wife Fergie. Axl's debut also came with a message for the hungry photographers itching to snap the first pic of the baby: "#paparazziyoucanleaveourhousenow."
NOAH BUBLÉ: INSTAGRAM
They've hit a high note! "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son," proud dad Michael Bublé shared on Instagram about the August 2013 birth of his first child with wife Luisana Lopilato. And just like his dad, baby Noah is Canadian – he was born in Vancouver.
WINNIE ROSE FALLON: INSTAGRAM
Aaand ... here she is. "I would like to introduce ... Winnie Rose Fallon," Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon proudly posted on Instagram following the July 2013 arrival of his daughter. Winnie is the first child for the comedian and his wife, Nancy Juvonen Fallon.
CRICKET PEARL SILVERSTEIN: TWITTER
Of the July 2013 birth of her daughter, Busy Phillips shared, "So this happened…" The black-and-white Twitter snapshot featured the actress and baby cuddling in bed. Cricket is the second daughter for Busy and her screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein.
EVERLY TATUM: FACEBOOK
Two weeks after daughter Everly's May 2013 arrival, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum shared a milestone photo of their little one. "First Father's Day with my girls," he captioned the Facebook snapshot.
SEBASTIAN ZINCONE: INSTAGRAM
Malin Akerman's son proved to be a natural in front of the camera when his mom posted the first photo of him three weeks after she gave birth in April 2013. "Did my hair today and this was my son's reaction ... I think he likes it," she captioned the Instagram photo of Sebastian's goofy reaction. He's the first child for the actress and husband Roberto Zincone.
CAMDEN JOHN LACHEY: TWITTER
It's a warm welcome! Vanessa and Nick Lachey introduced to the world the "new Love of our lives" on Twitter two weeks after his September 2012 birth.
BROOKS ALAN STUBER: BLOG
Molly Sims took to her website to reveal her son nearly two months after he was born in June 2012, adding that being a mom is "both amazing and hard."
NOAH MAZUR: FACEBOOK
At 7 weeks old, Alessandra Ambrésio's little guy made his modeling debut on Facebook in the arms of his Victoria's Secret Angel momma. The supermodel – who is also mother to daughter Anja, 9 – welcomed her son with fiancé Jamie Mazur on May 7.
FINN MCDERMOTT: BLOG
"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" mom Tori Spelling posted on her blog along with an endearing photo of her little one's hand right after welcoming her fourth child on Aug. 30. The little guy joins dad Dean and siblings Liam, 10, Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6.
BLUE IVY CARTER: TUMBLR
Like mother, like daughter! Just four weeks after the arrival of her first child, a glowing Beyoncé proudly shared a snapshot on Tumblr.
LUCA COMRIE: TWITTER
Hilary Duff treated her million-plus Twitter followers to a glimpse of her wide-eyed (and snuggled up!) baby boy at just 2 weeks. Born March 20, Luca is the first child for Duff and her retired hockey player hubby Mike Comrie.
MARCELO MONTEVERDE: TWITTER
"Marcelo looks just like him," PEOPLE.com blogging mom Ali Landry
wrote alongside a Twitpic of director husband Alejandro Monteverde holding their 4-week-old new addition. Before Marcelo arrived on Oct. 8, 2011, the couple were already parents to 5-year-old daughter Estela.
KEEVA DENISOF: TWITTER
Nearly three weeks after welcoming a second daughter with husband – and fellow Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum – Alexis Denisof on May 23, mom Alyson Hannigan Tweeted a petite peek at her baby girl's hand. Keeva joins her 3-year-old big sis, Satyana.
MABEL WILLIS: TWITTER
"A beautiful day in Budapest with the loves of my life. Daddy and Mabel cracking each other up," mom (and designer-model) Emma Heming-Willis gushed after posting a snapshot of husband Bruce Willis and their daughter, six weeks after her April 1 birth.
LONDON RAY: TWITTER
Season 7 American Idol finalist Brooke White's littlest fan was more than ready for her Twitter close-up just one day after her May 24 arrival. London, White's first child with husband Dave Ray, was named in honor of Ray's family, who hail from England.
MASON AUTENRIETH: INSTAGRAM
No sibling rivalry here! Curly Sue star Alisan Porter and husband Brian Autenrieth's baby boy, born July 17, sweetly shares Instagram camera time with his half-sister Cassy.
INDI MARAN ALBORZI: TWITTER
"She's here!! Heavenly creature," Josie Maran Tweeted when showing off her second child with husband Ali Alborzi. The model, who is also mom to 11-year-old Rumi Joon, gave birth July 1 in the backyard of the family's Pennsylvania farmhouse, describing it as "a labor of love" in her PEOPLE.com blog.
BINGHAM BELLAMY: TWITTER
Nap time doubles as a golden Twitter photo opp for Kate Hudson's new addition with former fiancé Matthew Bellamy. Born July 9, 2011, baby Bing – pictured here at five weeks – joins Ryder, 14, Hudson's son with ex-husband Chris Robinson.
