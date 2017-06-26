Charlotte Church Loses Baby Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy: 'Now Is a Time for Grieving'

Charlotte Church has lost her baby, a statement posted to the U.K. singer’s Twitter announced on Monday.

“Charlotte and [musician Johnny Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” the statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The baby would have been Church’s third child. She shares Ruby, 9, and Dexter, 8, with ex Gavin Henson.

In a May interview with The Guardian, Church opened up about the pregnancy, saying she felt “brilliant” about growing her family.

“It’s great, it’s lovely,” she said, adding that her pregnancy “feels very different this time around,” when compared to first becoming a mother at 21.

Church broke onto the music scene as a classical music artist, and also recorded pop hits like “Call My Name.” She later helmed her on Channel 4 TV show in the U.K., called The Charlotte Church Show. She is currently performing on her tour, Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.